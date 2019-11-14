City of Wenatchee Looking for Feedback on Trash and Recycling Pickup

The city of Wenatchee is conducting a survey as they prepare for negotiations next year on a new contract with Waste Management.

Public Works Operations Manager Aaron Kelly says their deal goes through the end of next year.

“For the survey, we’re just looking to basically evaluate what people prioritize, what they desire, what they request from their garbage service. We’re just trying to understand so as we start negotiations with Waste Management we can go forward with trying to be able to get those request and/or priorities accomplished.”

Residents should have received information on the survey with one of their bills, but it can also be found on the city’s website under the Services menu.

Kelly says they want to hear from all residents.

“As we get this feedback in, this will be all the lists of everything that is wanted. Then we’re going to go back and sit down with Waste Management and go through it and evaluate it some more, put some costs to it to be able to make sure. There might be some things we can’t offer.”

Kelly says the survey is designed to be very brief and filled out quickly.