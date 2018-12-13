City of Wenatchee Looks to the Future with North Wenatchee Avenue Rezoning

The City of Wenatchee has rezoned two parcels of land on North Wenatchee Avenue.

Properties that were formally Northwest Wholesale and the Washington State Department of Transportation have been rezoned from industrial to the North Wenatchee Business District.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said, “Our current zoning is industrial, which means it’s going to be manufacturing or wholesaling. Of course the city has plans and the property is probably more designed for a retail or business sort of solution. For us to put on a hotel, and some of the retail stuff we want, the industrial zoning wouldn’t work.”

The plan all along was to rezone the area to match the rest of North Wenatchee Avenue.

“The North Wenatchee Business District will allow the redevelopment that this city has envisioned.” explained Kuntz, “If you think about it, that’s probably not the right spot for manufacturing and industrial. That belongs in Old Station, out by the airport, Baker Flats. Probably not on Wenatchee Avenue anymore.”