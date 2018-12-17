City of Wenatchee Preparing Spanish Version of Website

The City of Wenatchee will be rolling out a Spanish version of its website sometime next year according to Deputy Clerk Anna Alvarez.

Said Alvarez, “The website is almost ready. There have been a couple of meetings in regards to when. We have had the technology portion of it ready. The content portion of it is ready as well. We are just waiting for a spring launch maybe.”

“It is a mirror website, so everything that is on the English site will be available on the Spanish site.” explained Alvarez, “As for as looks, it will look exactly the same.”

The Spanish-version website is the result of City’s Language Access Plan. The plan was adopted by the City in 2016.