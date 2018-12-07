Coming to the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra Stage

Coming to the PAC stage, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents a concert entitled “Astronomy” featuring the well-known musical tone poem creation of Gustav Holst called, “The Planets” … the event is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Also, in a decidedly unexpected change of direction, the Symphony becomes the Orchestra behind comedian and satirist, Weird Al Yankovich … Nikolas Caoily, Conductor and Musical Director for the Symphony, invites you to laugh along with the fun on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Town Toyota Center.

Comments made during The Agenda with Michael Knight … to hear the entire interview with Caoily, go to the The Agenda tab here at KPQ.com