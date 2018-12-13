Confluence Health Raising Minimum Wage

Confluence Health today announced it is raising its minimum wage to $15 for all full-time, part-time, and temporary employees effective January 4, 2019. The new Confluence Health $15 minimum wage will affect 450 employees and their families.

Confluence Health Chief Administrative Officer, Jim Wood said, “This is a significant and worthwhile investment reflecting the considerable talent and effort our staff contribute each and every day to provide the highest level of care to all of the communities we serve.”

Wood added, “We believe this investment in our people will be successful in both attracting and retaining talented team members. As one of North Central Washington’s largest employers comes a responsibility to care for those that work for us and the people who depend on them. We take that accountability seriously, and we see this as another example differentiating ourselves as a leader in doing the right thing for our staff.”

In addition to an increased minimum wage, our employees will continue to enjoy competitive benefits, 401(k) matching, and comprehensive healthcare Confluence Health offers.

With more than 4000 employees, Confluence Health has been named to the Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Healthcare Review the last two years in a row.