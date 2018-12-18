Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Down

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in the Wenatchee Valley are behind last year according to Major Ralph Jimenez.

“We’re like almost $7,000 down and that’s a lot. I was just looking at last year’s numbers and we were making, some days, $3-5,000 a day and we can’t get close to that [this year].”

Bell ringers will be out at several locations throughout the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee through the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Jimenez says it’s hard to pinpoint why donations are down.

“Some people say the stock market, the way it’s been fluctuating. Sometimes it can be, if money is leaving the community for disaster relief like the fires in California and they’re helping the army or something like that, a lot of money can leave the community that way.”

Donations can also be made through the Wenatchee Salvation Army’s website.

Here’s the full conversation from Tuesday’s Agenda.