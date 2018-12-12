Douglas County PUD Agrees to Purchase and Sale of Rock Island Land to Douglas County Fire 2

Douglas County PUD Commissioners agreed to a purchase and sale agreement of more than two acres of utility-owned land in Rock Island for the building of a new fire station for Douglas County Fire District 2. Chief Dave Baker says they currently have just one resident at a small fire station.

“The new station will allow us to have up to six individuals at a time there. We’ll have six bedrooms. Of course it will have a community kitchen, a day room, a workout room plus it will have three apparatus bays that we would be able to fit at least four pieces of equipment down there.”

Baker says that will mean quicker response for the Rock Island area which is seeing growth.

Fire District commissioners will be reviewing a purchase and sale agreement with the Douglas County PUD either this month or in January, but Baker says first they will be going through the process of building their new station on NW Cascade Ave which he thinks might be go out to bid late winter, or early spring.

“The Rock Island station; it will probably follow suit going out to bid late summer of next year. Starting construction maybe next winter.”

Baker says 18 months is possible, but perhaps optimistic timeline.