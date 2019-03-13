Dr. Paul Gordon’s Superintendent Contract Approved by Wenatchee School Board

The Wenatchee School Board approved the contract offered to, and signed by, Dr. Paul Gordon to become the district’s next superintendent.

The board voted unanimously during their public meeting Tuesday night.

“So the school board approved his contract.” said retiring Superintendent Brian Flones, “They went through it, and our legal council was here and went through it with them. So he officially starts July 1st.”

However that does not mean Flones has served his last day.

“Well I’m looking forward to meeting with him and transitioning.” continued Flones, “I haven’t had a chance to meet him. I think he’s going to be here in April and I look forward to spending some time with him and filling him in on what’s going. I’ll be here probably through the middle of June.”

Gordon’s three year contract includes an annual salary of $199,000 that could be over $216,000 if he opts to cash out up to 19 of 25 annual vacation days. Gordon will also receive a $15,000 allowance for moving expenses as he transitions from the Chicago area to Wenatchee.

The benefits package includes 12 annual sick days, $500 monthly travel reimbursement, and $150 per month for a work cell phone.