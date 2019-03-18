Driver Killed in One Vehicle Accident Near Quincy Sunday Morning

A one-vehicle, fatality crash occurred just west of Quincy early Sunday morning.

24-year-old Angel Lionel Sandoval Munoz of Tabasco, Mexico was driving a red 1996 Plymouth Neon eastbound on State Route 28, five miles west of Quincy, when his vehicle lost control around a curve.

“The car left the roadway and rolled over several times. He was not wearing his seat belt.” Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said, “En route to the scene, we were advised that the occupant had been ejected from the vehicle. As soon as troopers got on scene CPR was initiated on the occupant of the vehicle. Unfortunately it didn’t work out, and the driver expired at the scene.”

Bryant said the accident occurred near Road 10 Northwest. Sandoval Munoz was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Although investigators have not ruled out alcohol as a factor, the fact that Sandoval Munoz was not wearing a seat belt may have been the more costly choice.

“When you get ejected from the vehicle rolling over at that speed, it most of the time leads to fatalities.” added Bryant, “The bottom line is, whether this individual was under the influence or not, not wearing his seat belt might have made the difference. ”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every year almost half of those killed in motor vehicle accidents in America were not wearing a seat belt.