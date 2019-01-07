East Wenatchee Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase with Stolen Car

East Wenatchee, WA – On 01/05/19 at approximately 9:55 pm, a Douglas County Deputy was on patrol following a vehicle (Mercedes Benz, 350) in the 5000 block of Rock Island Rd. The Deputy ran a registration check on the vehicle and learned it was a stolen vehicle out of Wenatchee. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Ohio Street. The driver initially followed commands but then sped away. The deputy gave chase.

The driver of the stolen vehicle continued to try escape running stop signs and speeding at a high rate of speed. The pursuit went into Rock Island and then onto SR28 back towards East Wenatchee. After several, more turns, the vehicle was westbound on Grant Road approaching the East Wenatchee City limits at about 100 mph. The Deputy in the lead of the pursuit saw other vehicles and determined it was unsafe to continue the pursuit into the City limits. He discontinued pursuing the vehicle and notified dispatch and all other units in the area.

East Wenatchee Officers saw the vehicle as it entered the city limits and gave chase for a short time until the driver fled on foot. The driver was caught shortly thereafter. The driver was identified as Jesus Morales-Lozano a 26-year-old male out of East Wenatchee. Douglas County Deputies booked Jesus into CCRJ for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving while license suspended in the third degree. Jesus also had an outstanding arrest warrant for driving while suspended in the third degree.