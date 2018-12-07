East Wenatchee Man Arrested on Forgery and Attempted Theft Charges

In October of 2018 Wenatchee Police responded to a call for service where a male was attempting to pass a forged check in a bank branch in the city. The teller recognized the check as suspicious and called for verification before cashing it. The person attempting to pass the check, Frank R. Lara, 56, of East Wenatchee, fled before officers arrived but was positively identified by bank staff.

While investigating this incident, officers learned of a similar attempt at a different branch the day prior. A detective was assigned to continue the investigation and learned there were additional similar cases in East Wenatchee. A cooperative investigation resulted in the discovery that Lara was also suspected of mail theft and other fraud related crimes. A search warrant was served with the assistance of East Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia River Drug Task Force, and a United States Postal Service Inspector on Lara’s residence in East Wenatchee on December 6, 2018.

During the service of the search warrant, evidence of forgery, counterfeiting, mail theft, and other fraud was recovered in addition to a .44 Magnum revolver. Lara was booked for several charges including forgery and attempted theft. Additional charges may follow in multiple jurisdictions as recovered evidence is examined.

Fraud is a serious concern at all times, but with many gifts, checks, cash, and gift cards in the mail at this time of year, activity tends to pick up. Monitor your mail, bank statements, and credit card bills for suspicious or fraudulent activity and report any problems or theft promptly to your local law enforcement agency.