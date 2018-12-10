Ephrata Reminding Residents About Snow Protocols

With our first snow on the ground, and more on the way tonight, the City wants to remind everyone about the community’s snow removal policy. The snow that we receive each winter affects us all

equally, and a measure of patience and understanding will make this season easier on everyone.

This policy has been developed jointly with the Chamber of Commerce, City Councilmembers, private citizens, business owners, and the City Staff. The City holds an annual forum to publicly review our snow removal policy. It has also been carefully integrated with the State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) plans, as they have jurisdiction over Basin Street.

Following the end of a snowfall, our priorities for plowing are the following:

1) Main arterials (includes 1st, Division, and Nat Wash. hills)

2) Secondary arterials, other hills, downtown, and public parking areas

3) Basin Street intersections, then the WSDOT berm downtown

4) Access to schools, then Residential neighborhoods

Winter weather requires that we all slow down, give ourselves extra time, and adjust to the current conditions while we drive; winter weather cannot be completely tamed. Drivers must expect icing conditions and drive accordingly.

In almost every instance, our crews will plow from the center of the street to the curbs, using three passes, so that both sides of a street receive an equal amount of snow. We understand that this can be frustrating, but it is the only way that we can fairly and effectively plow your street.

It is illegal to push snow from any property onto a City street. This creates a hazard for emergency crews and the driving public; it slows down everyone’s efforts, and violators could be subject to a $139.00 fine or more. Please be considerate: Don’t plow your snow into the street.

Please be tolerant of the temporary inconveniences of snow removal. Our crews work overnight in an effort to serve you.

By taking a bit of extra time, slowing down when you drive, and remembering that we are all in this together, Ephrata will literally weather every storm.