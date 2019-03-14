Ephrata School District Narrowing Superintendent Search

The Ephrata School District’s superintendent search is now down to four finalists.

The school board met in an early morning executive session Thursday to discuss their recent interviews.

Interim Superintendent Daniel Martell said the board is looking for someone who is a strong fit regarding many different facets of the job.

“They’re looking for a great leader; a people person. Somebody who understands kids and parents and our staff. Somebody that understands budgets.” explained Martell, “Our community was so very supportive that they just passed a bond for construction. So we’re looking for somebody that can put the vision into practice. ”

Martell also commented on the fact that it seems a disproportionate number of local superintendents are retiring or moving on to another job this summer.

“It seems like there’s a lot of openings, but it’s not much more than normal.” continued Martell, “I’ve talked to WASA (Washington Association of School Administrators) and WASDA (Washington State School Directors’ Association) and it’s a little bit more this year but not really a lot more. It just happens to be hitting the Central Basin area a little bit more this year. So I think that’s maybe why it feels like there’s more [vacancies] out there.”

According to our news partner iFiberOne News, the remaining candidates for the position are Chris Nesmith of the West Valley School District in Yakima, Tim Payne of the College Place School District outside of Walla Walla, David LaBounty of the Warden School District and Aaron Cummings, principal of Ephrata High School.