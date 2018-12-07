latest News

Expect Delays Near Leavenworth for Lighting Festival Crowds

Leavenworth, WA

Posted By: NewsRadio 560 KPQ News Services December 7, 2018

Traveling on US 2 to Leavenworth for week #2 of the annual Christmas Lighting Festival creates some heavy congestion east of and in town.

Here’s how it worked for drivers last year:

  • Friday – Little to no traffic delays coming or going.
  • Saturday – 50-minute delays between Noon and 8 p.m. getting into town from the Big Y and 40-minute delays between 5 and 9 p.m. getting out of town.

travel graph for Leavenworth Dec 8

  • Sunday – there were 10 to 20-minute delays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. getting into town and the same slow traffic from 4 to 7 p.m. leaving Leavenworth.

travel graph for Leavenworth Dec 9

*