Traveling on US 2 to Leavenworth for week #2 of the annual Christmas Lighting Festival creates some heavy congestion east of and in town.
Here’s how it worked for drivers last year:
- Friday – Little to no traffic delays coming or going.
- Saturday – 50-minute delays between Noon and 8 p.m. getting into town from the Big Y and 40-minute delays between 5 and 9 p.m. getting out of town.
- Sunday – there were 10 to 20-minute delays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. getting into town and the same slow traffic from 4 to 7 p.m. leaving Leavenworth.
Be the first to comment on "Expect Delays Near Leavenworth for Lighting Festival Crowds"