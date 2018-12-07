Expect Delays Near Leavenworth for Lighting Festival Crowds

Traveling on US 2 to Leavenworth for week #2 of the annual Christmas Lighting Festival creates some heavy congestion east of and in town.

Here’s how it worked for drivers last year:

Friday – Little to no traffic delays coming or going.

Saturday – 50-minute delays between Noon and 8 p.m. getting into town from the Big Y and 40-minute delays between 5 and 9 p.m. getting out of town.