Extra Revenue Good for State, But Sen. Hawkins Hopes to Save, Not Spend It

The state revenue forecast shows that Washington could get approximately $860 million in more money than was originally anticipated. 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins said that’s very positive news and that the state could now support a $50 billion budget without tax increases.

“To go from a $44 billion budget to a $50 billion budget without tax increases should be sufficient, although the governor is proposing a $55 billion budget with tax increases, so I guess it remains to be seen whether the Democrats will continue to support that push for new taxes with these latest figures.”

Hawkins says with majority in both houses, the Democrats don’t need Republican votes to pass a budget, which he says is the better alternative.

He is also cautioning many legislators against spending all the extra revenue.

“What I’d prefer to do with all this extra revenue actually is not spend it all and make sure we adequately save some as well. We can make some investments in our state services. We have a growing state. We have more kids in school in our state, so we do have more needs, but we can also save some.”

Hawkins says that could help the state handle any potential economic downturn without having to cut spending and then adding spending on what he called a roller coaster and that we could eliminate proposed new or expanded taxes on the state.

The state legislature must pass a two-year operating budget before the end of the current session.

