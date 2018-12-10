Family, Friends, Community Say Goodbye to Sgt. Leandro Jasso

There was no shortage of mourners at the funeral for Sgt. Leandro Jasso Sunday.

The funeral procession began in East Wenatchee and ended at a packed Cascade High School gym in Leavenworth. Along the way hundreds of people lined the route to pay their last respects; waving flags, saluting, or simply standing stoically for the man many knew as ‘Lando’ or ‘Jas’.

Sergeant Brian Kaniuka of the 2nd Ranger Battalion, who had spoken to Jasso as recently as the day Jasso was killed, described his brother in arms.

“Leandro Antonio Sleeper Jasso was my best friend. As guys we don’t really tell each other that much, but I think he and I both knew it.” said Kaniuka, “In that moment, in that far away corner of the world, I knew Jasso was exactly where he was supposed to be, doing exactly what he wanted to be doing with his life. He had achieved the thing he had yearned so deeply for, he had proven to his men and himself he was the Ranger leader and the man he worked so hard to become … I love you, man.”

After graduating from Cascade High School in 2012, Jasso enlisted in the army. After a lot of hard work, Jasso was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Join Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. He served as an Automatic Rifleman and Ranger Team Leader in Alpha Company from December 2016 to November 24th, 2018, the day he was killed by friendly fire from Afghan forces. Jasso was serving on his third deployment.

Jasso is survived by his father Gabe, mother Betty and brother Esai.