Final Superintendent Search Plan Approved

The Wenatchee School Board have approved a proposal from superintendent search firm consultants Hazard Young & Attea (HYA), to include stakeholder involvement in the final phase of the superintendent search. The Board approved the search plan during a workshop on Tuesday, December 4th

District Communications Director Diana Haglund said the plan includes a series of stakeholders engagements with superintendent finalists during the last round of interviews.

Finalist interviews will be scheduled with one candidate per day, February 19th through 22nd, depending on the number of candidates

Superintendent finalists will meet with the stakeholders committee, selected community leaders, take tours of the district, meet students and staff and answer questions at a public forum.

The creation of a committee of 15-20 stakeholders including teachers, students, parents, and community members will meet with each finalist for two hours. Haglund said individuals interested in serving on the stakeholders committee will likely submit their name through an online process. Names will be chosen at random to serve on the committee. More information will be made available in January.

Finalists will also interview with up to eight appointed individuals representing community leadership.

Finalists will answer predetermined questions and present a slide deck during a public forum moderated by HYA.

All stakeholders will be provided with a feedback form at each ‘engagement’ event to complete and share their feedback and thoughts on the candidates with the school board for consideration. The Board hopes to appoint a new superintendent by mid-March 2019.

In addition to stakeholder engagement activities, finalists will also tour schools and meet with students, teachers, and administrators.

Wenatchee superintendent Brian Flones announced his departure last spring and will conclude his career as the superintendent in August 2019. The 2018-19 school year will be Flones’s 19th year as superintendent, and 32nd with the Wenatchee School District.