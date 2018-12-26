Update: Woman killed in Lake Wenatchee House Fire Identified

Update: Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the person who died in the fire as 71-year-old Christine A. Humphreys. The autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Original Story below:

Lake Wenatchee, WA – Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on December 24th, 2018 at around 9:20 am Chelan County Deputies responded along with Chelan County Fire Districts 3, 6, and 9 to a structure fire in the 22000 block of Alpine Drive in the Lake Wenatchee area. Two male residents were able to escape the single family home but indicated a third person, an adult female was unaccounted for.

Fire crews did locate unidentified remains of a person in the residence while fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Information regarding the identity of those involved will be withheld until the investigation is complete and notifications have been made.