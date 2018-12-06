The first Friday of each month is known in downtown Wenatchee as “First Friday Art Walk” with businesses in town inviting you and yours to stroll around town enjoying the work of local artists and perhaps finding a wonderful piece of jewelry that allows you to cross someone’s special gift off your Christmas list … visit The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center … Mission Street Commons … the Robert Graves Gallery … MAC Gallery …Ye Olde Booskhope … Julie Aynn Photography … Tumbleweed Shop & Studio … Two Rivers Gallery … the Wenatchee valley Chamber of Commerce …Lemolo Cafe & Deli … Radar Station … Pan’s Grotto … Class With a Glass

At the The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, come see the Beauty of Bronze exhibit in the upstairs gallery. Beauty of Bronze is an annual collaboration between the Museum and Art on the Avenues to teach fifth-grade students from Wenatchee public schools about sculpture. This exhibit is a showcase of their work. Admission is free all day starting at 10:00 AM at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on the first Friday of every month, and hours are extended to 8:00 PM with light refreshments and snacks offered after 5:00 PM.