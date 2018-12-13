Flu Season Arrives in Grant County

The Grant County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny, has issued the following alert to the Grant County media: the 2018- 2019 flu season has arrived in Grant County . GCHD is receiving an increased number of reports of flu cases, especially in the school age population. Multiple Grant County schools have reported high absenteeism rates due to flu and flu like illnesses. Washington State has had four lab-confirmed influenza deaths that have been reported thus far in the 2018-2019 season. No confirmed deaths have occurred in Grant County.

GCHD urges all residents 6 months and older to get their flu shot as soon as possible. Flu activity typically increases in the winter months when people spend more time indoors around each other. People who haven’t been vaccinated against the flu still have time to get the vaccine before the season reaches its peak.

CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 48.8 million illnesses, more than 22.7 million medical visits, 959,000 hospitalizations, and 79,400 deaths during the 2017–2018 influenza season. This burden was higher than any season since the 2009 pandemic and serves as a reminder of how severe seasonal influenza can be. More information can be found here.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people also may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may be infected with the flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever. People with the flu can make others sick one day before symptoms appear and up to five days after symptoms begin. Follow CDC’s “Take 3” actions to stop the spread of flu:

Take time to get a flu vaccine.

A yearly flu vaccine is the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community. Learn more about vaccine timing.



Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

Vaccination of high risk persons, especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. See below for a list of high risk individuals

Vaccination also is important for health care workers, and other people who live with or care for high risk people to keep from spreading flu to them.

Take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu symptoms, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

Take flu antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them.

If you get the flu, antiviral drugs can be used to treat your illness.

Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics. They are prescription medicines and are not available over-the-counter.

Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. They may also prevent serious flu complications. For people with high risk factors, treatment with an antiviral drug can mean the difference between having a milder illness versus a very serious illness that could result in a hospital stay.

Studies show that flu antiviral drugs work best for treatment when they are started within 2 days of getting sick, but starting them later can still be helpful, especially if the sick person has a high risk factors, or is very sick from the flu. Follow your doctor’s instructions for taking this drug.

Visit CDC’s website to find out what to do if you get sick with the flu.

Are you at increased risk?

Flu can make existing health conditions worse and can lead to hospitalization and death.

People with asthma, diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease, and people over 65 years old are among those who are at a higher risk for developing flu-related complications.

Infants are at an increased risk for flu, caregivers who are sick should wear a mask when caring for an infant.

Pregnant women are at serious risk of flu complications. The flu shot is safe and recommended at any stage of pregnancy. When expectant moms get a flu shot it protects the baby inside too — for up to six months after birth. Get a flu shot to protect you and your growing family.

There are flu vaccines available in various locations, including health care provider offices and pharmacies. People can also find a clinic by calling the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588 or GCHD at 509-766-7960.