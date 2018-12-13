Fredi Simpson, Longtime GOP Party Official Dies

Fredi Simpson of Wenatchee has died after a months long battle with cancer. The 68 year old served in many prominent roles with the Republican Party serving as chairwoman of the Chelan County Republican Central Committee and president of the Chelan-Douglas Republican Women. She was a National Committeewoman for the Republican Party at the time of her death Wednesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee posted a message on social media calling Simpson a devoted wife and mother and mainstay in the local, state, and national Republican Party, noting her passion, enthusiasm, and tireless advocacy will be sorely missed.

The Washington State Republican Party helped share the news of Simpson’s death on social media with a Facebook post;

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our beloved National Committeewoman Fredi Simpson passed away this afternoon after a months-long battle with cancer.

Fredi was a dedicated activist who made a lasting impact on our state and nation. She traveled near and far to help our candidates and to serve our Party, and her passion was infectious. She was a dear friend to us. Words cannot express how deeply she will be missed. We hope you will join us in keeping her husband, Bruce, and her son, Kane, in your prayers.

While we are heartbroken to lose such an important member of our WSRP family, we take comfort in knowing that Fredi was a true believer and faithful servant of the Lord and that she has gone to live in peace and comfort with her Creator.