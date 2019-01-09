Fundraising Effort for Lake Wenatchee Family Top $6,300 in Six Days

A fundraiser for the family of Christine Humphreys who died in a house fire in the Lake Wenatchee area last month has raised more than $63-hundred. Humphreys lived in the home with her husband and son who have been staying in the Evergreen Inn in Leavenworth according to the fundraiser page on Facebook. Anyone who wants to help is asked to donate winter clothing, gift cards for food and other necessities, or can donate money.

You can find out more information, or reach out to the fundraising coordinator on a Facebook page. According to the page, Yvonne & Bill Freist are coordinating donations. You can contact them on FB or email at Yfreist@hotmail.com.