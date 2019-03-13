Grand Marshalls For ABF Coming From New Zealand

To pay tribute to the Originator of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival; Susan Wagner, the Apple Blossom Festival will be honoring as Grand Marshals her great-grand children. Mark Farnham and David (Dianne) Wright will be traveling from New Zealand and will be staying in Wenatchee for 5 days participating in the All Service Club Luncheon, the Festival Ball and the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade.

“I am sure that Grannie Sue is up there somewhere, proud to see that 100 years of her idea is now the grand festival that it is today”, says David Wright, “It is because of this, it will indeed be an honor and privilege to be representing our Great Grandmother on this auspicious occasion. It is with pride that I am looking forward to being a Grand Marshal. It is also a chance to honor those who have kept her dreams and ideas alive for the past 100 years”.

“For years I had heard stories from my grandmother and my mother who had traveled to Wenatchee for the Apple Blossom Festival with their mother and grandmother Susan Wagner”, says Mark Farnham “It has always been a fascination for me to go back one day and witness this great Festival, can’t wait to be part of this magical time.”