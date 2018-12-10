Grant County Roads Get a Little Safer After Traffic Safety Grant

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a substantial grant by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to build a 3-man “Traffic Safety Team”.

Deputy Kyle Foreman said the team is already well on its way to being ready for the road and should be good to go by December 17th.

“Three deputies were chosen from among the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.” explained Foreman, “The three deputies have already been selected, vehicles are being equipped and they’re going to receive a little extra training before they’re out on the road and doing traffic enforcement for the traffic safety team.”

Foreman also stated that the team will be focusing on DUIs, texting, speeding, and other dangerous driving habits with the goal of reducing collisions and traffic deaths in Grant County to zero. The goal falls in line with WTSC’s Target Zero campaign of the same nature.

“Success mean reductions in traffic deaths. Success does not mean how much money is generated, because through traffic fines and infraction fines very little of that money goes into the pocket of the Sheriff’s Office. It’s dispersed among many other state entities and it’s actually not a lot a money.” Foreman noted, “If people think we’re out to generate revenue that’s certainly not the case. We’re doing this so we can reduce death on public roadways.”

The three man traffic safety team is a three year pilot program which, if successful, could be adopted by other agencies across Washington state and the nation.