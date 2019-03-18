Group of Local Republican State Representatives Holding Town Halls Friday and Saturday

Republican State Representative Alex Ybarra from Quincy will join fellow Republican representatives Judy Warnick and Tom Dent from Moses Lake in a series of town halls this Friday and Saturday.

For Ybarra, these will be his first town halls. The freshman representative said he is both nervous and excited about the events.

Ybarra said, “I just want to let everybody know what I’m doing over here on this end and making sure that they know I’m working in the best interest of the district and my constituents. I just want to know what they would like me to work on, which is why they hired me. To go over and represent them in Olympia and make sure that we get some legislation passed that is going to be helpful for all the folks back home.”

Alex Ybarra was appointed State Representative after Matt Manweller was re-elected, but chose to resign from the State House. For Ybarra, one of the most rewarding aspects of the upcoming town halls will be engaging the community in the democratic process.

“It’s probably the most important thing I do.” explained Ybarra, “I’m over here because I represent (my constituents) and if I’m not telling them what’s going on over in Olympia then they are wondering why I’m over here. So I want to make sure all my constituents, and those that hopefully vote for me in the future, know what’s going on and that’s their chance to give me some input as to what they believe and what they want to see happen.”

The first town hall will be Friday in the Ellensburg City Hall from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

The second town hall is Saturday morning from 10:00 am to noon at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Davenport.

The final town hall will be 3:00 to 5:00 pm Saturday afternoon at Big Bend Community College ATEC Building, 7662 Chanute St. NE in Moses Lake.