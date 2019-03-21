latest News

Guardianship Forum for Elderly & Disabled

2019 Guardianship Forum March 22 8A-5P, Red Lion Inn

Posted By: Michael Knight March 21, 2019

Often with age, our minds begin to fail us … half of all Americans at the age of 85 have some form of dementia …

Peggi Moxley, attorney specializing in elder care law, is participating in the Guardianship Forum, beginning this morning at 8 AM at the Red Lion Inn … a unique educational opportunity for those concerned about the needs of the elderly or disabled.

Forum Topics include:
 The Right of Association: Threading the Needle between Access and Safety
 Case Study: Comparing & Contrasting Obligations Surrounding Fiduciary Duties and
Communication of Guardians as Opposed to the RPCs.
 Applying for Guardianship and/or Preparing Court Reports: Tricks, Tips, & Traps!
 Alternatives to Guardianship / New Law Update to “Powers of Attorney”
 Know Your Rights! A Presentation from the Washington State Ombuds
 Effective Communication Strategies with Difficult Populations
 Undue Influence: What is it? What can I do about it?
 When should a Guardianship be Initiated?

There is a fee at the door … for the entire interview with Peggi Moxley, go to The Agenda page here at KPQ.com

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Guardianship Forum for Elderly & Disabled"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*