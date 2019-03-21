Guardianship Forum for Elderly & Disabled

Often with age, our minds begin to fail us … half of all Americans at the age of 85 have some form of dementia …
Peggi Moxley, attorney specializing in elder care law, is participating in the Guardianship Forum, beginning this morning at 8 AM at the Red Lion Inn … a unique educational opportunity for those concerned about the needs of the elderly or disabled.
Forum Topics include:
The Right of Association: Threading the Needle between Access and Safety
Case Study: Comparing & Contrasting Obligations Surrounding Fiduciary Duties and
Communication of Guardians as Opposed to the RPCs.
Applying for Guardianship and/or Preparing Court Reports: Tricks, Tips, & Traps!
Alternatives to Guardianship / New Law Update to “Powers of Attorney”
Know Your Rights! A Presentation from the Washington State Ombuds
Effective Communication Strategies with Difficult Populations
Undue Influence: What is it? What can I do about it?
When should a Guardianship be Initiated?
There is a fee at the door
