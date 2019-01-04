Gun Law Begins to Come in to Effect in Washington State

Portions of Initiative 1639 officially became law Tuesday, specifically the state’s requirement that those under 21 years of age be prohibited from buying semi-automatic assault rifles.

Due to the legal battle currently surrounding the law, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said the process of enforcing the age restriction is somewhat touch and go.

“We’re not out there saying we’re not going to enforce the law.” said Burnett, “What we’re saying is that on some of this, if it is going to be appealed in court, we will be really cautious in how we go about it. We’re not out there looking for people in possession of a firearm under 21. If we run into somebody, then yeah, we have to enforce the law.”

In late November of last year Loren Culp, police chief of Republic, Washington, said he would refuse to infringe on anyone’s constitutional rights in regards to the new law. Culp then brought an ordinance before the city council in an attempt to declare Republic a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City”. Although the ordinance has been tabled, Culp and Republic gained national attention from the likes of rocker Ted Nugent as well as Fox News.

However, Burnett said it shouldn’t be up to law enforcement.

“I don’t think we get to pick which laws we do or don’t enforce, even though I think 1639 is not a good law. I don’t like it and there’s a lot of things I don’t like about it. Most of the sheriffs from all of Washington state oppose it. But, having said that, I just don’t think that we have the right. We’re the ones enforcing the law; we don’t make the laws.”

Other elements of Initiative 1639, including toughening background checks for assault rifles and requiring safe storage for all guns, will come into effect July 1st.