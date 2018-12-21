High Speed Chase in East Wenatchee Ends with PIT Maneuver and Arrest

A high speed chase began in the East Wenatchee Safeway parking lot Thursday night and ended in the 200 block of South Kentucky Avenue.

East Wenatchee Police Officer Joe Hinkle said a white SUV initially struck another vehicle in the Safeway parking lot while officers were at the location checking on an unrelated injured person.

Said Hinkle, “They were driving recklessly through the parking lot and there was a pursuit that ensued up Grant Road and down South Kentucky.”

The suspect reportedly reached speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour while recklessly driving in and out of head-on traffic. Eventually officers were able to end the high speed chase.

“An officer initiated a PIT maneuver and got the vehicle stopped.” explained Hinkle, “The driver was arrested on multiple warrants and transported to the jail after she was checked by medical personnel.”

A passenger in the white SUV was identified and released at the scene.