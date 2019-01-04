I-90 Reopened Westbound, Eastbound Lanes Still Closed

UPDATE–3:30PM Eastbound I-90 to remain closed until 6pm at the earliest before Department of Transportation issues a new estimate for reopening. The State Patrol fatality investigation continues at MP 61

Earlier Post

Eastbound I-90 will remained closed from North Bend this afternoon due to an earlier fatality collision. The closure will be in place until at least 4pm when WSDOT officials will provide a possible estimate for reopening. State Trooper John Bryant tweeted the removal of vehicles and an oil spill cleanup are taking longer than expected at scene of the accident near MP 61. Westbound lanes reopened from Ellensburg at 12:30pm today.

One person died in an accident involving four commercial vehicles and a pickup on eastbound I-90 at milepost-61.

The icy roadways contributed to six collisions involving three semis and three vehicles on westbound I-90 at milepost-62.

Both directions were closed between North Bend and Ellensburg about 5am