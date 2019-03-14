Jerrilea Crawford Announces Mayoral Campaign in East Wenatchee

East Wenatchee City Councilmember, Jerrilea Crawford announced Thursday she will run for Mayor of East Wenatchee. The seat is open for the first time in 21 years with incumbent Steve Lacy not seeking another term.

In a news release, Crawford said “I am excited about the future of East Wenatchee. I have developed strong relationships in the Valley, and I believe a successful community engages in active participation from its citizens and businesses and I will encourage a community where everyone feels connected. It would be an honor to serve as the next mayor of East Wenatchee.”

Crawford has served on the East Wenatchee City Council since December 2016. She is currently the Deputy Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and has coordinated the Community Leadership Wenatchee Valley program since its inception in 2001. Crawford serves as the Chair of RiverCom and represents the City on the East Wenatchee Events Board.

“For over twenty years, I have dedicated myself to helping the community connect through leadership development and civic engagement. Now I am looking forward to going a step further and serving East Wenatchee as the next Mayor,” said Crawford.

Crawford was born in Wenatchee. Crawford and her husband, Chris, and three children, have lived in East Wenatchee for 25 years.

Crawford is the second member of the East Wenatchee City Council to announce a campaign for Mayor. Tim Detering has also announced his intention to seek election.