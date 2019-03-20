Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Shootout

One Kittitas County Sheriffs deputy is dead, a City of Kittitas officer was wounded, and a suspect has also died in what investigators say started out as a traffic stop.
The driver of the car refused to stop for a deputy at around 8 P-M… leading to a chase through Kittitas before the vehicle stopped… the driver got out… and exchanged gunfire with deputies and Kittitas Police.
The deputy died at the Kittitas Valley Hospital… the suspect died a short time later. The officer was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The Ellensberg PD is leading the investigation.
