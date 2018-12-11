Link Transit Offering Free Service for First Friday

Beginning in January, Link Transit will offer free service after 4 PM on the first Friday of the month, on Routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 8W 11, and 12. This is in conjuction with the FirstFriday Artswalk coordinated by the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. This free event encourages residents to visit art galleries and and other venues in downtown Wenatchee where local artists have their work on display.

“This will be a great way to get to downtown Wenatchee and enjoy the artswalk and some other attractions without having to worry about driving” said Kasey Koski, FirstFridays coordinator. “We are pleased to have the support of Link Transit to help get people to and from this fun event.” FirstFridays has 13-15 different venues with artwork on display, and begins at 5:00 PM. Some venues are open until 8:00 PM. This event takes place each month year round. All venues except those at Wenatchee Valley College are within a few blocks walking distance of Columbia Station, where all Link routes originate and end. The two galleries at WVC can be accessed from Route 5 or Route B.

Along with this free service, Link has organized a series of tours to help familiarize people with local art venues and artists. These free tours are a collaborative effort between Link Transit and organizers of the First Friday ArtsWalk.

All tours begin and end at Columbia Station and feature a brief workshop on using Link’s fixed route transportation system to reach destinations served by Link Transit. Each month features a unique cultural experience and a chance to win fun prizes.

In July of this year, Link Transit extended service on many of the routes operating in the Wenatchee area until 9:30 or 10:00 PM, so there is lots of service between downtown and many residential areas of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

For more information, visit www.linktransit.com/firstfridays or call 509-662-1155.