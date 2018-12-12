Local Law Enforcement Team Up for Shop With Cops

Students from various Wenatchee elementary schools participated with local law enforcement for Shop with Cops Tuesday at Hooked on Toys.

Roughly 40 students of need each received a $100 gift card courtesy of the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s Foundation for Youth Fund. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld explained just how unusual of an experience the event was for some kids.

Said Reinfeld, “We’re in our fifth year and we have an army of very happy kids coming down to get an experience they probably would not have otherwise. One of the officers noted the kid he had with him spent 25 minutes, didn’t select anything just walking around, and the realization is this student may never have had the opportunity to go into a store to get anything you want. So it’s kind of a big deal.”

But that’s not to say students simply spent that money on themselves.

“Like we see every year, it’s kids shopping for themselves last. They have their list in their head of Mom, Dad, brothers and sisters. They take care of all that, and [we have to say], ‘You got everybody else, we need to get something for you if we’re going to get you on your way here.’ and they go and pick out something for themselves.” smiled Reinfeld, “It’s great to see this feeling of generosity and taking care of others in these kids who many of whom could probably use some extra help themselves. ”

Reinfeld also said elementary students from the Eastmont school district will get their turn at Hooked on Toys Thursday.