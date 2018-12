To some, it was only a story about a mobile home fire in Malaga … to the owner, Terry Hardy, it was an awful night with his dog, Rider, trapped inside … he entered the burning mobile home, found his pup and took it outside, to save his life … Chelan County Fire District #1 Fire Chief, Brian Brett, picks up the story …

Rider, a three year old Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, is fine, as is his brave master, Terry Hardy.