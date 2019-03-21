Man Who Killed Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thompson Citizen of Mexico, in U.S. Illegally

More information is coming out regarding 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, the man who shot and killed Kittatas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson and injured Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez before dying himself.

According to our news partner iFIBER ONE and the Associated Press, Flores Del Toro was living in the United States illegally. Flores Del Toro entered the U.S. in 2014 at Laredo, Texas on a temporary agricultural worker visa.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency stated they had no record of him either extending his visa or leaving the county.

Deputy Thompson and Officer Chavez were both responding to a call of road rage Tuesday night. Flores Del Toro did not stop for law enforcement, but eventually got trapped on a dead end street and opened fire. Both Thompson and Flores Del Toro suffered fatal wounds and passed away at Kittitas Valley Community Hospital. Officer Chavez was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for a gunshot wound to the leg. He remains in satisfactory condition.

Flores Del Toro had no outstanding warrants, and in the past police “had limited contacts with him”.

Ellensburg police, who along with the Washington State Patrol are investigating the incident, previously said that Flores Del Toro had been living in Ellensburg.