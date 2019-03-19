Mariachi Huenachi Takes Their Music to the Napa Valley

The students from Mariachi Huenachi returned from a weekend field trip to Napa, California.

The band was part of the Viva Mariachi Festival, an Napa-based event focused on higher education through mariachi music. Mariachi Huenachi not only participated in workshops with college-level mariachi bands but also ran their own workshop with younger mariachi students.

Mariachi Huenachi Director Ramon Rivera said the trip had a lot of highlights.

“Besides some beautiful weather, they had the opportunity to play with top notch mariachi groups from the college and the universities.” Rivera said, “I was so proud of them, that they taught a workshop and they also were able to play at the same level as these college groups. Then Sunday they had the opportunity to go to Six Flags: Marine World. I think it’s going to be an unforgettable experience for my students.”

Mariachi Huenachi was selected from a list of bands from all over the nation.

“It was a great opportunity for these students to go to Napa Valley. They actually did two shows on Friday night.” explained Rivera, “They performed in Santa Helena, and the whole town came out to Santa Helena Elementary school. They did a show just by themselves, and then Saturday the whole gym of Napa Valley College was filled to see Mariachi Wenatchee.”

The other two acts to participate in the workshops and festival were Mariachi Garibaldi from Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, California, and Mariachi Luz de Oro from UC Berkley.