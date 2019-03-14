Mattawa Resident After Search Warrant at Their Home

Mattawa Police and DEA agents served a search warrant on a house on the 200 block of 4th Street in Mattawa Wednesday and arrested two men. Officers discovered approximately 5 pounds of crystal meth and two firearms in the search. Mattawa resident Joaquin Guzman- Gurrusquieta, will be facing Federal drug charges. Kennewick resident, Enrique A. Osoria Zamora, was arrested for 3 local misdemeanor warrants.
Here’s the full press release from Mattawa PD:
Search warrant leads to drugs and warrants arrest on March 13, 2019.
Mattawa Police Department along with the cooperation of DEA taskforce and other federal agencies executed a search warrant on 200 block of 4th St, that resulted in the arrest of 1 Mattawa resident and 1 Kennewick resident.
Officers discovered approximately 5 pounds of crystal meth and two firearms as a result of the warrants.
Mattawa resident Joaquin Guzman- Gurrusquieta, will be facing Federal drug charges.
Kennewick resident, Enrique A. Osoria Zamora, was arrested for 3 local misdemeanor warrants.
