Miss East Cascades Scholarship Program Taking Applications for 2019

The Miss East Cascades scholarship program is taking applications for their next pageant that will take place in March. Current Miss East Cascades Melanie Garza says her year has helped her become better with networking and interviewing among other skills.

“The number one reason I see girls doing this is that they just want to get out of their box. They want to push their comfort zones and it’s definitely a period of growth. Whether or not you are titled, the Miss East Cascades organization works with you for three months to work on your interview skills and get you comfortable and get you comfortable talking to people.”

Women between the ages of 18-25 from Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan Counties are eligible.

Garza says the first meeting for interested participants will be January 20th at Worx gym, with the pageant taking place March 9th.

“I absolutely love that it’s three whole months because you really get to know the other contestants. They become your friends. They become your support system because it’s really just you girls back there on stage. You would think that it might get competitive but honestly, both times that I have experienced this pageant, the day that the crowning happened everyone is so genuinely happy for each other.

Details on applying can be found MissEastCascades.com.