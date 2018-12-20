Mission Ridge Celebrating ‘Christmas on the Mountain’ Saturday

This Saturday Mission Ridge is celebrating ‘Christmas on the Mountain’.

“It’s just an awesome day of family fun, getting the friends and family together and coming up to celebrate Christmas.” said Mission Ridge’s Tony Hickok, “We have a bunch of fun activities for the kids and everything culminates and the end of the day with a torchlight parade. It’s a Mission Ridge tradition. A bunch of our staff get on the mountain and ski down with flares, making this really awesome spectacle. And then we finish out the night with some food and drinks in the lodge.”

Christmas on the Mountain will be from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

“During the course of the day there will be gingerbread decorating for kids, face painting, pictures with Santa, skiing out on the mountain with Santa, we’ll read some Christmas stories.” added Hickok, “We’re actually going to have a special Christmas magician up here as well this year.”

For more information, go to missionridge.com.