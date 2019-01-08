More Snow and Icy Roads Expected

SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN INCREASING THIS AFTERNOON AND LINGERING INTO WEDNESDAY

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12pm on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1 PM, snow had developed over central Washington producing light accumulations along the East Slopes of the Cascades and into the Wenatchee area. A wintry mix of precipitation will spread through eastern Washington this evening. Light snow accumulations will occur tonight across north central Washington .

Look for a swath of freezing rain from Davenport to Ephrata tonight. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation will be possible with temperatures holding in the low 30s.

The Winter Weather Advisory warns of mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible and ice accumulations of a light glaze. The areas covered by the advisory; Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

The most significant snow accumulation will occur this afternoon and early this evening. Pockets of freezing rain and sleet will be possible overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Roads will be snowy and slushy this afternoon, and will have the potential to become quite icy this evening as the sun sets. The evening commute will have the potential to be treacherous. There is also the potential for light ice accumulations from freezing rain or sleet overnight.