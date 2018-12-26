Motorist Injured in Collision With Cow

A driver was injured after a collision with a cow on highway 28 near Ephrata. The Washington State Patrol responded to the scene just after 6AM Monday near MP 39 just outside of Ephrata.

Trooper Weber said the driver was eastbound at the time of the accident. The injured motorist was transported and suffered a broken neck, concussion, and facial lacerations.

The State Patrol is reminding motorists to be vigilant for wildlife and livestock as well as wildlife.