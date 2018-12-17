Museum Hosting Book Release Party for “Red Star and Blue Star Defeat Spexman”

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center will be hosting a book release party Wednesday night for “Red Star and Blue Star Defeat Spexman.” Co-author Bill Layman says the event will include a live telling of the story by Wenatchi Elder Randy Lewis-K’ayaxan.

“Every time I’ve heard him tell the story, eight or nine times, it’s a little different. I learn new things from it, so it just comes out of what’s there in the moment and that’s how they’ve always been. Oral tradition stories are very pliable. It’s not as though they’re set in stone. They’re subject to a lot of different twists and turns that incorporate lessons that need to be learned and ways that story have morphed from one generation to the other.”

The book was published by the Native River Fund of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Culture Center with a grant from the Community Foundation of NCW.

The party begins at 7. Both authors will be on site to sign books