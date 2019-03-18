My Girlfriend’s Closet a Huge Success For Women’s Service League of NCW

The Women’s Service League of North Central Washington held their three-day My Girlfriend’s Closet shopping event this weekend in the old Hastings building on 9th Street in Wenatchee.

“This has been our biggest My Girlfriend’s Closet ever.” said Women’s Service League Marketing Chair Cori Bautista, “We had a record number of people at our preview party night on Thursday, over 300 shoppers. We broke records in Friday and Saturday’s numbers as well. The location has really made a huge difference.”

My Girlfriend’s Closet is not only an opportunity to shop, but also a chance to support non-profits in the Wenatchee Valley. Revenue from the event goes to such organizations as the YWCA, Serve Wenatchee, Sage, Oxford House, Lighthouse Christian Ministries and more. There will also be four scholarships given out, three of which will go to women looking to go back to school.

Organizers also closed the store Sunday morning so that women and teens in need could have some time to shop for free.

For many locals like Lyn Kelley, the chance to support their community is the real treasure.

“I’m was so glad to see that they gave women in need an opportunity to shop earlier this morning. I know that this goes toward a good cause.” smiled Kelley, “So when I look at the line I think ‘Well, I don’t want to get in line to try things on. If it doesn’t fit I’ll just donate it next year because I know it’s going to a great cause.’ The Women’s Service League does so many great things here in town, I’m happy to support them in this way.”

The Women’s Service League will still make use of the large building that formerly housed Hastings. Next weekend the organization will host their Prom Dress Giveaway Saturday and Sunday.