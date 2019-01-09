National Blood Donor Month Provides Big Challenges, Local Opportunities

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Red Cross Spokesperson JayAnn Merkle told us this time of year provides a lot of unique challenges to blood donors and the Red Cross alike.

“Storms or outages, schools being out, closures of any sort from local business that planned on hosting blood drives but for some reason aren’t able to, students just getting back into classes and everyone just kind of getting back into their routine of normalcy after the holidays.” explained Merkle, “We just want to make sure that our donors are aware that our patients are still needing us to come out and donate at local blood drives in our area.”

Merkle said that donations are especially low this time of year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to donate and maybe even have some fun.

“This Friday we have a blood drive at Pybus Market.” said Merkle, “So if you want to go and sign up, maybe enjoy Pybus Market a little bit before the blood drive. Or plan your blood donation early in the morning and then peruse or eat lunch in one of their spectacular places there. Maybe plan your lunch around it. You saved some lives; you deserve it.”

This Friday’s blood drive at Pybus Public Market will be in the Large Events Room from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

For more information or to sign up, go to redcross.org.