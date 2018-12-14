latest News

Nationwide Email Threat Targeted Lake Chelan Hospital

Posted By: Dave Bernstein December 14, 2018

Lake Chelan Community Hospital received one of the bomb threats emailed to a number of agencies around the country on Thursday.  Our news partner iFiber One reported Sheriff’s deputies checked the building as a precaution and no device was found.

Lake Chelan Community Hospital IT staff determined the threat was part of the nationwide hoax demanding a ransom payment of $20-thousand in bitcoin.

Similar threats were received at the Thurston County courthouse, University of Washington and in the Tri-Cities.

Our news partner iFiber One obtained a copy of the threatening email

copy of email threat obtained by iFiber One News

