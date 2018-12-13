NCESD Looking for Nominations for Classified Employee of the Year

North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has announced the call for nominations for the Classified School Employee of the Year award. The deadline is January 25, 2018.

School districts throughout the NCESD’s four-county service district are encouraged to nominate outstanding classified school employees for this distinguished award. A classified employee is defined as a person who is employed as a paraeducator and a person who does not hold a professional education certificate or is employed in a position that does not require such a certificate.

A committee will review all nomination submissions and select a winner who will represent the NCESD service district in the statewide selection process. Avid Castro was the award recipient in 2018. She is a Paraeducator at Manson Elementary School. Carolyn Griffin-Bugert, grants administrator for the Wenatchee School District, was named the 2017 NCESD Classified School Employee of the Year and went on to secure the top honor with Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

Nominations can be made on the OSPI website.