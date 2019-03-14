NCESD Names Classified School Employee of the Year

Wenatchee, Wash. –North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has selected Martha Wisdom as the 2020 regional Teacher of the Year.

Wisdom serves as the Migrant Records Secretary for the Tonasket School District where she supports both students and families in the Migrant program. Through this work, Wisdom has helped develop and coordinate a Migrant/Bilingual Summer School program. When the program was first developed nine years ago, only eight students participated. Today, the robust program supports 132 students with positive academic outcomes and strong parent engagement. Students participating in this program have shown marked improvement in NWEA test results. Wisdom and the Summer School team have twice been asked to present this program at the National Migrant Conference.

As a result of the programs supported by Wisdom, the Tonasket School District now boasts a 100% graduation rate of migrant students.

Wisdom has been recognized for her work by the State Advisory Committee, National Migrant Conference, OSPI, and the NCESD.

“Martha has always approached her work at Tonasket School District with the attitude that she will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students and especially the students in her program. She is a tireless worker who is the heart and soul of our migrant program,” explained Steve McCullough, Superintendent of the Tonasket School District.

“Through this work, I have made an impact in the Tonasket School District, but there is still more to do. I will continue working to achieve more for the students and families of the Tonasket School District,” explained Wisdom.

The Tonasket School District serves approximately 1,130 students. District-wide, 63.5% of students qualify for free and reduced-price meals. ELL, migrant, and students receiving services are integrated into regular classrooms and are provided additional help.

