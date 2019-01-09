NCRL Executive Director Appointed to State Library Council

Wenatchee, WA – Barbara Walters, executive director for North Central Regional Library, has been appointed to the Library Council of Washington.

Walters will represent rural libraries that serve more than 100,000 patrons on the council, which advises the Washington State Librarian and the Secretary of State’s Office on library issues, as well as serving as a catalyst for developing and implementing new programs and services and advising state officials on the use of federal funds for libraries.

The announcement was made earlier this week.

Walters has worked for North Central Regional Library for 30 years and was hired as executive director last year after serving on the district’s administrative team for many years.

“I am so excited to be the first director from NCRL to serve on the council and look forward to being at the table and sharing my views and passion for equitable library services and access to information,” Walters said.

NCRL is geographically the largest library district in the state, operating 30 libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties. It serves about 250,000 customers.