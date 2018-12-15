New Parking Structure Planned at Central WA Hospital

Confluence Health has announced plans to break ground March 2019 on a new parking structure on the Central Washington Hospital (CWH) campus. The new structure will be 3 levels and will offer in excess of 500 additional parking spaces to patients, visitors and staff.

“Central Washington Hospital’s function as a center for acute and specialty care in our region has grown, but our ability to provide parking for those patients, up until now, has not,” said Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford, MD. “We’ve listened to our neighbors, patients, and staff, and we hear them loud and clear. Building this parking structure addresses a foundational need so CWH can continue to serve as a leading health care center now and into the future.”

Rutherford added “We would like to thank in advance our patients, staff, and CWH neighbors for their understanding and patience during the six to nine month buildout. We are confident these efforts will result in a much more convenient and efficient parking experience for all.”

The parking structure is planned for the northwest corner of the CWH campus near Red Apple Road and North Miller Street