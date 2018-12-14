New Troopers Headed to NCW

31 cadets graduated from the Washington State Patrol’s Trooper Basic Training Academy this week. District 6 Public Information Officer Trooper Jeff Anderson says 8 of the new troopers will be assigned to the North Central Washington region in District 6. He said the District 6 is the largest in the state. Staffing needs were greater elsewhere in District 6 so none of the new Troopers were assigned to Wenatchee.

On average, less than 4% of those who apply make it through six months of rigorous training and eight additional weeks of field exercise to become state troopers.

The new State Troopers assigned to patrol the region by detachment;

Logan R. Abrahamse/District 6 Ellensburg

Amanda R. Cooney/District 6 Basin

Ellis J. Cuillier/District 6 Ellensburg

Travis Cunningham/District 6 Okanogan

Tyler J Dalton/District 6 Ellensburg

Chase C. Fischer/District 6 Okanogan

Nicholas E. Riehl/District 6 Okanogan

Taylor G. Scott/District 6 Basin